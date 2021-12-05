Love L’khah: A Joyful Hanukah Celebration of Jhos and Julie

Sun, Dec 5, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Join us for a celebration of Jhos and Julie

Jhos Singer and Julie Batz have been the Congregational Leaders at Chochmat HaLev since late 2014 and we want to honor them and the many contributions they have made to our community as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

December 5th will be the 8th night of Chanukah, so we will all light candles together. Have your menorah and candles ready!

Offer a Blessing!

Coming soon – There will be a way to offer a personal blessing to Jhos and Julie. Please check back!

Donations

Jhos and Julie want to leave Chochmat HaLev in solid and stable footing, so they are generously encouraging donations be made to Chochmat HaLev in their honor. Donations of any amount are welcomed. This is a wonderful gesture to show what they, and Chochmat have meant to you. Your donation also supports our annual Shine campaign.

