This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Love L’khah: A Joyful Hanukah Celebration of Jhos and Julie
Mideast Streets
Hanukkah
Judaism
Jewish Diaspora

Love L’khah: A Joyful Hanukah Celebration of Jhos and Julie

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2021

Sun, Dec 5, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Join us for a celebration of Jhos and Julie

Sunday, December 5 • 5 – 6:30pm • On Zoom

Jhos Singer and Julie Batz have been the Congregational Leaders at Chochmat HaLev since late 2014 and we want to honor them and the many contributions they have made to our community as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

December 5th will be the 8th night of Chanukah, so we will all light candles together. Have your menorah and candles ready!

Offer a Blessing!

Coming soon – There will be a way to offer a personal blessing to Jhos and Julie. Please check back!

Donations

Jhos and Julie want to leave Chochmat HaLev in solid and stable footing, so they are generously encouraging donations be made to Chochmat HaLev in their honor. Donations of any amount are welcomed. This is a wonderful gesture to show what they, and Chochmat have meant to you. Your donation also supports our annual Shine campaign.

Donate here »

———————————————————————————————————————

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.