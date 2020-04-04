Love of Israel’s Diversity: A Journey from Different Faith Traditions

The perspectives of a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian as they share their thoughts on the State of Israel, a diverse, freedom-loving nation.

Sunday, 19 April 2020, 7:30 to 9 pm Eastern Daylight Time (North America)

What do Dr. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, Imam Mohammad Tawhidi and David Nitkin have in common?

Love of Israel’s diversity.

Join us ONLINE, on April 19 for a discussion on Israel’s Diversity from the perspectives of a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian as they share their thoughts on the state of Israel, a freedom-loving nation that lives, breathes and advances diversity.

The Speakers:

IMAM TAWHIDI: Hear the story of Imam Tawhidi’s revelation about the Jewish people while in the outback of Australia in 2014. The Imam of Peace will speak about Israel, focusing on its legitimacy from a historical and religious aspect, as well as its diversity and progress in comparison with surrounding countries. The Imam will share his views on the sacredness of Jerusalem as a Holy Jewish city that is open to other faiths. He will also debunk the occupation lie “Israel has occupied Palestine” by reviewing historical facts that are supported by Islamic sources.

LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE a passionate Christian who advocates for Christians to support the teachings of the Talmud, will impress you with her abiding love for the state of Israel and her call to Christians to stand with Israel. Her movie Boycott This! must be seen! She leads a campaign to expose and battle against Salafist resource materials being used in North American public schools.

DAVID NITKIN, a professional ethicist and writer, both historical and fiction, will focus upon the importance of the Bible to the Jewish people, the role played by a covenant between the Jewish people and the land of Israel both in pre-rabbinic and rabbinic times, the near-continuous settlement of the land through the centuries until today. He will share his views on the diversity of the country in terms of religious practices, folklore, economic opportunity, the in-gathering and empowerment of exile communities, and being a light unto the nations.

View the program Online with Ease

This event will be Live Streamed online. Two days before the event, you will receive a link so you can access the program and watch from your computer or mobile device. No special software or technical knowledge is required.

Simple, east to follow Instructions will be sent to you using the same email address you specify when buying the tickets.

TICKETS:

PAY PER VIEW:

$15 per adult

$20 for two adults

$25 for a family of four or more

For large groups, please contact us for special rates at media@cftrl.org