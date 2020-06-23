Donate
Lucky Escape from Libya With Lucky Nahum

The Media Line Staff
06/23/2020

Palazzo Nahum is a monument to one of the leading Jewish families in Libya. Fashion designer and businessman Lucky Nahum will tell their story of achievement and tragedy. When anti-Jewish riots broke out in 1967, Lucky, aged 12, made a hair-raising escape from Tripoli. The family resettled in the US.

Please note that participant numbers on Zoom are limited but a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.

