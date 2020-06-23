Lucky Escape from Libya With Lucky Nahum

Date and time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Palazzo Nahum is a monument to one of the leading Jewish families in Libya. Fashion designer and businessman Lucky Nahum will tell their story of achievement and tragedy. When anti-Jewish riots broke out in 1967, Lucky, aged 12, made a hair-raising escape from Tripoli. The family resettled in the US.

Please note that a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page.