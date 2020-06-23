Lucky Escape from Libya With Lucky Nahum
Date and time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Register on Zoom here.
Meeting ID: 870 8522 9846
Password: Daralbishi
Palazzo Nahum is a monument to one of the leading Jewish families in Libya. Fashion designer and businessman Lucky Nahum will tell their story of achievement and tragedy. When anti-Jewish riots broke out in 1967, Lucky, aged 12, made a hair-raising escape from Tripoli. The family resettled in the US.
One tap mobile
- +442034815237,,87085229846#,,,,0#,,526058# United Kingdom
- +442034815240,,87085229846#,,,,0#,,526058# United Kingdom
Dial by your location
- +44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom
- +972 55 330 1762 Israel
- +47 2396 0588 Norway
- +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
- +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
- +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
- +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
- +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
- +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
- +39 021 241 28 823 Italy
Meeting ID: 870 8522 9846
Password: 526058
Find your local number here.
Please note that participant numbers on Zoom are limited but a recording of the talk will be made available on the Harif Facebook page. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.