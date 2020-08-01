Lunch From the Levant

Date and time: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10 am to 12 noon Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($15) here.

Join us via Zoom as we learn how to make Musakhan, the national dish of Palestine!

Chef Tariq Nasir is a food, travel and lifestyle blogger located in Amman, Jordan. He has been cooking for most of his life and enjoys working with all taste profiles. He does have a special interest in Middle Eastern cooking. Learn more about Tariq and see his recipes here.

We bonded with Chef Tariq at the International Food Blogger Conference in Alaska last year! We have the same desire to bring people from all backgrounds together over food. Because of this, we are so excited to team up with him for this cooking class!!

Musakhan is a chicken dish and is the national dish of Palestine. Chef Tariq grew up enjoying it and says that it is a lot of fun to cook and eat!

Once you purchase your tickets for this class, you will receive an email with your grocery list of ingredients to pick up beforehand. On the day of the class, we will all tune in to the Zoom meeting (you will receive login info through email). We will all cook along with Tariq as he shares his food culture with us straight from his own kitchen in Amman, Jordan!