Lungs, A Play by Duncan Macmillan

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2020

The world is getting hotter, there’s unrest overseas – the seas themselves aren’t very calm – and one couple is thinking about having a child. Lungs, by Duncan Macmillan, is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

Lungs will be performed by Staged in Kuwait Productions on March 12 and 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm.

Tickets for this event are available now to members and invited guests. See the Members Lounge to book. Or get in touch if you are not currently a member and would like an invitation.

