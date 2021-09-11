MACFEST 2021: Arabic Cuisine

Thu, 16 Sep 2021 18:00 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Celebrating Arab Heritage Week: Join us to experience the sweet and savoury dishes from the Arab world of Egypt and Morocco.

About this event

Morocco is known as one of the best places in the world to get spices and exotic foods, and the country has no shortage of delicious sweets to go along with them.

Traditional Moroccan sweets are usually drizzled with honey and stuffed with almond paste. Others use toasted, sweetened sesame – either ground into a paste and used as a filling or smothered on top.

Join us to experience the sweet and savoury dishes from the Arab world with Hanane El Hadioue and Alaa Zalat!