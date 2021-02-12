MACFEST 2021: Islamic Miniature Paintings at John Rylands Library

Fri, 12 Feb 2021 16:00 - 17:00 GMT

MACFEST is delighted to take you on another journey through centuries of Islamic miniature paintings and of the Holy Quran at Manchester John Rylands Library, University of Manchester with the curator and archivist Elizabeth Gow.

The library houses a substantial collection of Islamic miniature paintings, and manuscripts in more than forty different languages, including the Persian manuscripts.

Introduced by: Qaisra Shahraz MBE, MACFEST Executive Director