MACFEST 2021: Muslim Women & Politics: Celebrations and Challenges

Sat, 13 Mar 2021 16:00 - 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us for a special International Women Week panel about ‘Muslim Women and Politics’ with Anna Stamou from Greece, Munaza Hasan from Pakistan and three UK politicians: Julie Ward, Yasmine Darr and Dzidra Noor , as they discuss, their lives, achievements and challenges faced by them in the world of politics.

Dr Amina Easat-Daas, a lecturer in ‘Politics, People & Place’ at Leicester De Montfort University will discuss Muslim women’s political participation in France and Belgium and compare this with the situation in the UK.

She will outline how popular narratives frame Muslims as outsiders to Western society and Muslim women as oppressed.

Moderated by: Councillor Yasmine Darr, Moston Ward, Manchester.

Chief Guest: Julie Ward, poet, former NW England MEP, and Connect & Create Co-ordinator for City of Sanctuary.