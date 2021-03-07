MACFest 2021: Women of Faith Celebrate their Cultural Heritage

Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 2 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Women of all faiths celebrate International Women’s Week and their cultural heritage.

Join us for art and cultural activities: poetry, comedy, readings and showcasing of cultural artefacts.

This event is in partnership with Faith Network 4 Manchester & We Stand Together.

Hosted by: Sandra Wong, Khizra Mosque, & Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Co-Chair of Faith Network 4 Manchester.

Guest Speaker: Gabrielle Adlestone.

Guest Speaker: Marie-Banzon Prince, Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

Welcome by: Sajjid Amin (Trustee of Khizra Mosque) and

Sir Peter Fahey, Chair of We Stand Together.

This event is part of Foundation For Ethnic Understanding, New York, global initiative, celebrating ‘Season of Twinning’ between Muslim and Jewish communities.