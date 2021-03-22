MACFEST 2021: Islamic Calligraphy Workshop

Tue, 23 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5.98) here.

Join us for our workshop introducing the basics of Islamic art led by the internationally renowned calligrapher Samir Malik.

You will learn the basics in calligraphy and start the journey of writing beautifully and exploring a side of Islam that beautifies the world and transcends boundaries and faiths.

Introduced by Ed Watts, Head of Learning and Engagement, Whitworth Art Gallery, Manchester.