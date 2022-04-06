MACFEST 2022: Hello from Algeria
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 15:00 - 16:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Join us for a celebration of Algerian Arts and Culture and the Algerian way of breaking the fast in Ramadan.
About this event
Welcome to iftar (breaking of the fast in Ramadan) from Algeria and a celebration of Algerian (Kabyle art and culture) We are delighted to offer you a rich feast of:
History of Imazighen
Berber Culture
Kabyle weddings
Kabyle Art ( Bernous & wool carpets)
Traditional songs by Sarah Ait Mechedal
Celebrating Ramadan in Algeria -past and present
Cuisine & food for iftar
Hosts: Celia Ait Mechedal, Lalmas Ghenima
Chief Guest: Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, Chief Executive QED Foundation, MACFEST Advisor.