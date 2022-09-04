MACFEST 2022: Islamic Calligraphy Workshop

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 18:00 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £5.98) here.

Join our Islamic Calligraphy workshop led by the internationally renowned calligrapher Samir Malik as part of Arab heritage Festival

About this event

Join us for our workshop introducing the basics of Islamic art led by the internationally renowned calligrapher Samir Malik to celebrate Arab Heritage.

You will learn the basics in Islamic calligraphy and start the journey of writing beautifully, exploring their creativity and getting to know a side of Islam that will allow them to beautify your homes, the world and transcend boundaries and faiths.