MACFEST 2023: Comedy and Laughter with Prince Abdi
Mideast Streets
comedy
Somalia
United Kingdom

MACFEST 2023: Comedy and Laughter with Prince Abdi

The Media Line Staff
01/26/2023

Sun, 19 February 2023, 18:00 – 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

We welcome you to a day filled with creative activities for both children and adults!!

Join Prince Abdi, a stand-up comedian from South London and born in Somalia for a bellyful of laughter!

He has performed all over the world and graced the stage with many renowned comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Chris rock, Louie CK, Michael McIntyre, Trevor Noah.

Hosted by: Nabz Pat, writer and stand-up comedian.

