MACFEST2021: Arab Heritage Festival
Sat, 11 Sep 2021 14:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Join us for an afternoon of enchantment and enjoyment with lots of Arts and Cultural activities celebrating Arab Cultural Heritage
About this event
Arab Artefacts from Glasgow museum, Noorah Al Gailani (Iraqi)
Arabic poetry with Hanane El Hadioue (Moroccan)
Artwork by Luhaib Abbood (Iraqi)
The significance of Islamic tiling with Dr Zohor Idrissi (Moroccan)
Musical entertaiment with singer Zahraa Bendaou
Architecture of the Arab Countries with Sara Adio, British
Palestinian Embroidery-Beesan Tawfiq Arafat, Palestinian
Launched by: Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Paul Griffiths and Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Executive Director of MACFEST