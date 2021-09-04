MACFEST2021: Arab Heritage Festival

Sat, 11 Sep 2021 14:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us for an afternoon of enchantment and enjoyment with lots of Arts and Cultural activities celebrating Arab Cultural Heritage

About this event

Arab Artefacts from Glasgow museum, Noorah Al Gailani (Iraqi)

Arabic poetry with Hanane El Hadioue (Moroccan)

Artwork by Luhaib Abbood (Iraqi)

The significance of Islamic tiling with Dr Zohor Idrissi (Moroccan)

Musical entertaiment with singer Zahraa Bendaou

Architecture of the Arab Countries with Sara Adio, British

Palestinian Embroidery-Beesan Tawfiq Arafat, Palestinian

Launched by: Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Paul Griffiths and Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Executive Director of MACFEST