MACFEST2021: Bury Macfest

Sat, 27 Mar 2021 13:00 - 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Welcome to our first Bury MACFEST!

Join us for an afternoon of enchantment and enjoyment. A journey through the Middle East in the West with The BAME Project.

With taster activities including South Asian fashion, Henna painting, the art of Bollywood Dancing, aesthetic Arabic Calligraphy And FOOD!!

Launched by: Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Sharman Birtles JP DL , Qaisra Shahraz MBE

Hosted by Abdullah Afzal, actor and stand-up comedian