MACFEST2021: Celebrating Egyptian Culture and Heritage

Sat, 20 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us for a delightful evening celebrating Egyptian culture and heritage. We offer you a rich cultural feast!

Learn about the famous Egyptian Queens in the age of the Pharaohs, mouth-watering Egyptian food to celebrate ‘Shom Ennisim’ (Easter Celebration) and crafts made by Egyptian women – and be entertained by famous Egyptian singer, Emad El Rashidy.

Hear about the history of the Manchester Egyptian community from Mona Mohammed, a local head teacher. She will share her journey from being a migrant to becoming an established British citizen.

Hosted by: Alaa Zalat, MACFEST Team member

Chief Guest: Mona Mohammed, Head teacher Manchester Islamic Grammar School for Girls, Executive Head, KD Grammar School for Boys & Manchester Muslim Preparatory School.