Macfest2021: Celebrating International Women’s Day

Sun, 14 Mar 2021 14:00 - 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us for a special International Women’s Day event, celebrating the lives of Manchester Muslim women from around the world and their cultural heritage.

They will share their personal stories, poetry, paintings, recipes, artefacts, music, performance, celebrate famous women from their country of origin. Learn about ‘Bakhoor’ ceremony, the women’s crafts of Egypt and of course food even digitally!

Meet the contributors: Barbara Dresner | Maryam Afolabi | Suzie Bolchover |Hanane El Hadioui |Werda Omar | Nafisa Madany |Farkondeh Parviz | Anila Saied | Nura Said | Nataliya Stefurak | Dudiya Zilic | Alaa Ali

Chief Guest: Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Sharman Birtles JP DL

Welcome by: Ed Watts, Head of Education and Engagement, Whitworth Art Gallery, Manchester.