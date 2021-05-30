Defend Press Freedom

MACFEST2021: Celebrating Oldham’s Muslim Arts and Culture Festival
Mideast Streets
arts. Muslim culture
Festival
Manchester
United Kingdom

MACFEST2021: Celebrating Oldham’s Muslim Arts and Culture Festival

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2021

Sat, 5 Jun 2021 11:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Welcome to our first event digital Oldham MACFEST! A diverse range of local Oldham Muslim artists join those from other faith and backgrounds to showcase their craft and passion including:

  • Launch and in conversation with Christina Longden whose work focuses on ‘hidden’ stories and voices.
  • A henna draw along with Farrah Ashraf where you will learn the art and meaning of henna.
  • Bengali singing performance with Ahad Ullah Shah, a musician, actor, singer and writer
  • Children’s storytime by local author Moinul Islam who will read Anisha’s Adventures
  • An author talk with a local writer, Muzahid Khan on the origin of his in his first book, “The Gift of Giving”
  • Geometric Paper Craft with Oldham Gallery

Launched by: Diane Hawkins JP DL LLB, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester & Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Executive Director of MACFEST.

