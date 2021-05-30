MACFEST2021: Celebrating Oldham’s Muslim Arts and Culture Festival

Sat, 5 Jun 2021 11:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Welcome to our first event digital Oldham MACFEST! A diverse range of local Oldham Muslim artists join those from other faith and backgrounds to showcase their craft and passion including:

Launch and in conversation with Christina Longden whose work focuses on ‘hidden’ stories and voices.

A henna draw along with Farrah Ashraf where you will learn the art and meaning of henna.

Bengali singing performance with Ahad Ullah Shah, a musician, actor, singer and writer

Children’s storytime by local author Moinul Islam who will read Anisha’s Adventures

An author talk with a local writer, Muzahid Khan on the origin of his in his first book, “The Gift of Giving”

Geometric Paper Craft with Oldham Gallery

Launched by: Diane Hawkins JP DL LLB, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester & Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Executive Director of MACFEST.