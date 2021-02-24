MACFEST2021: Challenging Racism in the Photography Industry

Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 6 to 7:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join Fuad Alakbarov from Scotland as he explores the relationship between racism, the camera and photography.

Welcome to a special event honouring #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement.

While photographers have shown us the power of photography in capturing worldwide protests against racism, we have also seen that racism is alive and kicking in the photography industry.

Fuad Alakbarov, a professional photographer, explores the relationship between racism and the camera.

Introduced by: Dr Becky Alexis-Martin, lecturer of Human Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University & an award-winning photographer.

Chief guest: Mike Shaft, Broadcaster, BBC Manchester Radio.