MACFEST2021: Creativity and Life During the Pandemic
Sun, 28 Mar 2021 14:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Hello from around the world!
Join us for an exciting panel with an artist, a filmmaker, two writers, an academic and an actress, from six countries.
They will share what life has been like during the pandemic in their countries: Australia, Pakistan, Singapore, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the USA. They will discuss how it has affected their creative lives and work modes: the joys – and the challenges.
Zehra Aygul, Children’s author, of Ottoman history, Turkey
Zafar Anjum, writer, publisher and filmmaker, Singapore
Lubna Zahid, Fine Artist, Educator, Washington DC, USA
Bushra Ansari- Actress, singer and playwright, Pakistan
Asror Alayarov, writer and publisher Uzbekistan
Moderated by Dr Adele Jones, International development cooperation – academic
Arnold Bergstraesser Institute at Freiburg University, Germany.
Chief guest: Dr. Eamonn O’Neal DL, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester