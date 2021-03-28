MACFEST2021: Creativity and Life During the Pandemic

Sun, 28 Mar 2021 14:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Hello from around the world!

Join us for an exciting panel with an artist, a filmmaker, two writers, an academic and an actress, from six countries.

They will share what life has been like during the pandemic in their countries: Australia, Pakistan, Singapore, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the USA. They will discuss how it has affected their creative lives and work modes: the joys – and the challenges.

Zehra Aygul, Children’s author, of Ottoman history, Turkey

Zafar Anjum, writer, publisher and filmmaker, Singapore

Lubna Zahid, Fine Artist, Educator, Washington DC, USA

Bushra Ansari- Actress, singer and playwright, Pakistan

Asror Alayarov, writer and publisher Uzbekistan

Moderated by Dr Adele Jones, International development cooperation – academic

Arnold Bergstraesser Institute at Freiburg University, Germany.

Chief guest: Dr. Eamonn O’Neal DL, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester