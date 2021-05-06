Defend Press Freedom

MACFEST2021: Hello from Dubai-Iftar in The Emirates
Mideast Streets
Ramadan
Iftar
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Islam

MACFEST2021: Hello from Dubai-Iftar in The Emirates

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2021

Sun, 9 May 2021 15:00 - 16:30 Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Celebrating the month of Ramadhan: Welcome to a live Emirati Iftar from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About this Event

Welcome to our MACFEST Iftar, breaking of the fast, during the holy month of Ramadan, live from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Join us for a celebration of Emirati culture, cuisine and heritage, including of the firing of the cannon in the United Arab Emirates.

Live from Dubai there will be explanations and demonstrations by our hosts Tamsin and Rashid of: the Adnan/call for prayer, the Wudu demonstration, a prayer demonstration, the Iftar menu (traditional Emirati food), the perfume/bakhoor, ceremony in the Majlis (gathering), and a talk about UAE national dress.

Hosted by Sherifa Tamsin Madgwick and Rashid Al Tamimi, Dubai

Chief guests: Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, & Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, Manchester.

