MACFEST2021: Hello from Turkey-Iftar in Istanbul

Sun, 2 May 2021 15:00 - 16:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Celebrating the month of Ramadhan: Welcome to a Turkish Iftar from Istanbul, Turkey!

About this Event

Welcome to our MACFEST Iftar (breaking of the Fast in Ramadan) from Turkey and a celebration of Turkish cultural heritage.

We are delighted to offer you a taste of mouthwatering Turkish cuisine, Ebru marble painting, Miniature art, Turkish ottoman and Musical instruments

Hosted by Asiye Yaman( Artist) & Tugba Gulyesil (Musician)

Chief Guest: Afzal Khan, CBE Labour MP for Manchester, Gorton, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons.