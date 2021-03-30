MACFEST2021: Ibnu Khaldun 700 years ago, then and now!

Tue, 30 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us on an inspiring historical journey with Munira Alsusa, a Palestinian Head teacher, as she celebrates the life of Ibn Khaldun.

Ibn Khaldun has been described as the first Islamic scholar to write about the science of Imran ‘Urbanism’.

Ibn Khaldun, the famous Muslim educator, politician, theologist, and environmentalist.

Munira will discuss Ibn Khaldun’s most important work, the famous manuscript, ‘The Muqaddimah’ which is regarded as the earliest attempt made by any historian to discover a pattern in the changes that occur in man’s political and social organization” (Dawood, p. vii)’

Introduced by Meena Wood FRSA, Educational Consultant, Trainer and Author.