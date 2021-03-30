Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MACFEST2021: Ibnu Khaldun 700 years ago, then and now!
Mideast Streets
Ibn Khaldun
Politics
theology
environment
education

MACFEST2021: Ibnu Khaldun 700 years ago, then and now!

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2021

Tue, 30 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us on an inspiring historical journey with Munira Alsusa, a Palestinian Head teacher, as she celebrates the life of Ibn Khaldun.

About this Event

Ibn Khaldun has been described as the first Islamic scholar to write about the science of Imran ‘Urbanism’.

Join us on an inspiring historical journey with Munira Alsusa, a Palestinian Head teacher, as she celebrates the life of Ibn Khaldun, the famous Muslim educator, politician, theologist, and environmentalist.

Munira will discuss Ibn Khaldun’s most important work, the famous manuscript, ‘The Muqaddimah’ which is regarded as the earliest attempt made by any historian to discover a pattern in the changes that occur in man’s political and social organization” (Dawood, p. vii)’

Introduced by Meena Wood FRSA, Educational Consultant, Trainer and Author.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.