Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 3 to 4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us for MACFEST2021 Keynote address by Ambassador Akbar S. Ahmed. He holds the post of Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies at American University’s School of International Service, author of Journey into Europe, former Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland and one of 500 Famous Muslims.

In this talk centred on the Muslim experience in Europe, Ambassador Ahmed will examine:

historical and contemporary perspectives on Islam’s relationship with the continent,

explore Muslim contributions to Western, European society,

discuss past and present forms of Islamophobia.

Introduced by: Nafees Zakria, former High Commissioner of Pakistan

Hosted by: Dr Ali Mohammed OBE, Executive Director of QED

Chief Guest: The Rt Revd Dr David Walker, Lord Bishop of Manchester.