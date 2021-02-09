MACFEST2021: Poetry and Performance Bonanza
Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
Join three Manchester Poets for an evening like no other, as they enchant you with their poetry, performance and talk about their writing lives.
With Yusra Warsama, Actor and Poet
Shamshad Khan, Poet and Resilience Coach
Mansoor Shah, Poet and former lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University
Introduced by: Danny Middleton, Service Development Officer, Libraries, Galleries and Culture
Moderator: Michelle Hodgson, Director of Huddersfield Literature Festival
Chief Guest: Neil MacInnes OBE, Head of Libraries, Galleries & Culture.