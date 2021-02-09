MACFEST2021: Poetry and Performance Bonanza

Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join three Manchester Poets for an evening like no other, as they enchant you with their poetry, performance and talk about their writing lives.

With Yusra Warsama, Actor and Poet

Shamshad Khan, Poet and Resilience Coach

Mansoor Shah, Poet and former lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University

Introduced by: Danny Middleton, Service Development Officer, Libraries, Galleries and Culture

Moderator: Michelle Hodgson, Director of Huddersfield Literature Festival

Chief Guest: Neil MacInnes OBE, Head of Libraries, Galleries & Culture.