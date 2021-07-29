MACFEST2021: Rumi: The Alchemy of Love

Sat, 31 Jul 2021 13:30 - 14:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5.98) here.

Join us for a magical and inspirational performance of the 13th-century poet Rumi’s The Alchemy of Love.

About this event

A magical and inspirational performance of the 13th-century poet Rumi’s The Alchemy of Love, curated by MACFest (Muslim Arts and Culture Festival) and presented at Sangam Festival by the Huddersfield Literature Festival.

The Persian/Turkish poet and philosopher Maulana Rumi is known worldwide as the supreme poet of love and the Islamic world’s Shakespeare; his work transcends national borders and ethnic divisions.

Performed by celebrated British/Turkish singer Gulcin Bulut and the Sahba Ensemble.

Age guidance: 14+

(Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult)

NOTE: The venue is the new Parish on Queen Street, not the old site on Kirkgate