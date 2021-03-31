Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
MACFEST2021 Workshop: Creative Papercutting for Adults & Children
Mideast Streets
art
Islamic art
papercuts

MACFEST2021 Workshop: Creative Papercutting for Adults & Children

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2021

Thu, 1 Apr 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £5.98) here.

Maryam Golubeva is an expert in creative papercutting! Come and join us for a papercutting workshop and create your own colourful art.

About this Event

Would you like to develop an extra art skill and learn to use manicure scissors in a creative way?

Come and join us for a papercutting workshop with Maryam Golubeva, an expert in creative paper cutting. Learn the story of papercutting, get inspired by intricate patterns, learn to use manicure scissors in a creative way and have fun creating an artwork to take home. To participate in this workshop, you will need the following equipment, resources and tools:

Manicure scissors, tracing paper, thin printing paper (white) 80gsm or 75 gsm, thicker card to act as a background for the artwork, a pencil, gold or silver felttips, markers, gel pens, glue stick or M3 spray glue.

Hosted by; Zamira Rahim, Journalist, CNN

