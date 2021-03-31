MACFEST2021 Workshop: Creative Papercutting for Adults & Children

Thu, 1 Apr 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £5.98) here.

Maryam Golubeva is an expert in creative papercutting! Come and join us for a papercutting workshop and create your own colourful art.

About this Event

Would you like to develop an extra art skill and learn to use manicure scissors in a creative way?

Come and join us for a papercutting workshop with Maryam Golubeva, an expert in creative paper cutting. Learn the story of papercutting, get inspired by intricate patterns, learn to use manicure scissors in a creative way and have fun creating an artwork to take home. To participate in this workshop, you will need the following equipment, resources and tools:

Manicure scissors, tracing paper, thin printing paper (white) 80gsm or 75 gsm, thicker card to act as a background for the artwork, a pencil, gold or silver felttips, markers, gel pens, glue stick or M3 spray glue.

Hosted by; Zamira Rahim, Journalist, CNN