MACFEST2021: Writing and Illustrating Islamic Children’s Books

Mon, 15 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Bestselling author Sara Khan will talk about her popular board book series for toddlers and young children.

Joined by her illustrator, Ali Lodge, they will take you on a journey from the initial idea to the finished products, discussing both the writing and illustrating process of the books.

The event will also feature a book reading, after which parents and children will be invited to take part in a quiz and colouring competition, with the chance to win a complete set of the My First Book Series signed by both the Author and the Illustrator.

Introduced by: Haris Ahmad, Managing Director at Kube Publishing Ltd.