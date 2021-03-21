MACFEST2021: Academic and Pandemic; Higher Education Perspective and Response

Sun, 21 Mar 2021 14:00 - 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us for an international panel about academic life and how creativity is needed to cope with the pandemic challenges.

Academic panelists from seven universities around the world will discuss the impact they felt on their academic lives, scholarly activities and on their students’ lives in their respective contexts.

They will also highlight any examples of good practice in terms of teaching, research and academic life in general.

Panelists:

Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, (PhD) Associate Professor/ Chair, Department of English International Islamic University, Islamabad, Pakistan.

Dr Abdur Raheem Kidwai, author and Director of English Department and Teacher Education, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India.

Iwan Bung Kelinci, poet and lecturer in English, STBA LIA and Universitas Pertamina, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain, Department of English, Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Tim Tomlinson, author and Clinical Professor in Global Liberal Studies, New York University, New York, USA

Zahia Smail Salhi, Professor of Modern Arabic Studies, University of Manchester.

Moderator: Dr. Karin Vogt, Professor of Teaching English as a Foreign Language at the University of Education Heidelberg, Germany.