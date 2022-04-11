The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MACFEST2022: Hello from Pakistan
Mideast Streets
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Ramadan

MACFEST2022: Hello from Pakistan

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2022

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 14:00 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us for an amazing afternoon celebrating Ramadan and Pakistan’s cultural heritage. We have a feast in store for you!

About this event

Join us for an amazing afternoon celebrating Ramadan and Pakistan’s cultural heritage. We have a feast in store for you!

  • Iftar items which are present in almost every household and their recipes
  • Development of tourism in Pakistan in the last few years
  • Virtual visit to the Museum of Lahore and its artefacts
  • Walled City of Lahore, which is developing Lahore as a model city in terms of heritage and preserving the historical sites
  • The festivals of Pakistan with some reference to our minorities
  • World Bank heritage project (Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project) which is preserving Sikh, Hindu and Sufi sites of Pakistan
  • Lahore being selected by UNESCO Creative Cities Network as the City of Literature

Presented by: Moneeza Hashmi and Sumera Khalil, Lecturer

Introduced by: Paul Griffiths, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester

Chief Guest: High commission of Pakistan/general Commision

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.