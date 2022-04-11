MACFEST2022: Hello from Pakistan

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 14:00 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us for an amazing afternoon celebrating Ramadan and Pakistan’s cultural heritage. We have a feast in store for you!

About this event

Iftar items which are present in almost every household and their recipes

Development of tourism in Pakistan in the last few years

Virtual visit to the Museum of Lahore and its artefacts

Walled City of Lahore, which is developing Lahore as a model city in terms of heritage and preserving the historical sites

The festivals of Pakistan with some reference to our minorities

World Bank heritage project (Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project) which is preserving Sikh, Hindu and Sufi sites of Pakistan

Lahore being selected by UNESCO Creative Cities Network as the City of Literature

Presented by: Moneeza Hashmi and Sumera Khalil, Lecturer

Introduced by: Paul Griffiths, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester

Chief Guest: High commission of Pakistan/general Commision