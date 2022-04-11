MACFEST2022: Hello from Pakistan
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 14:00 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Register here.
Join us for an amazing afternoon celebrating Ramadan and Pakistan’s cultural heritage. We have a feast in store for you!
About this event
Join us for an amazing afternoon celebrating Ramadan and Pakistan’s cultural heritage. We have a feast in store for you!
- Iftar items which are present in almost every household and their recipes
- Development of tourism in Pakistan in the last few years
- Virtual visit to the Museum of Lahore and its artefacts
- Walled City of Lahore, which is developing Lahore as a model city in terms of heritage and preserving the historical sites
- The festivals of Pakistan with some reference to our minorities
- World Bank heritage project (Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project) which is preserving Sikh, Hindu and Sufi sites of Pakistan
- Lahore being selected by UNESCO Creative Cities Network as the City of Literature
Presented by: Moneeza Hashmi and Sumera Khalil, Lecturer
Introduced by: Paul Griffiths, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester
Chief Guest: High commission of Pakistan/general Commision