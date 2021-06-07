Made in Scotland Workshop: Arms Sold to Saudi Arabia; Used in War on Yemen

Wed, 9 Jun 2021 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Made in Scotland: A workshop on arms made in Scotland, sold to Saudi Arabia & used in the war on Yemen and how we can end the arms trade.

Scotland could be leading the way in opposition to the UK’s arms industry; but the Scottish government has poured millions from the public purse into companies that fuel conflict and support repression around the world.

We are excited to invite you to a talk and interactive discussion about Scotland and the Arms Trade. This event aims to develop our knowledge about the arms trade in Scotland and its impact on countries such as Yemen. You will have an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s contribution to the UK’s arms industry and how we can engage the public in Scotland, affected communities and defence workers with the aim of building real and positive resistance and bringing an end to the deadly arms trade.

Yasmin Luqman is a British Yemeni activist living and working in Edinburgh. She completed her MSc in International Relations of the Middle East with Arabic at the University of Edinburgh in 2019 and wrote her dissertation on the challenges faced by female activists, journalists, and political leaders in Yemen over the last decade. Yasmin is a Beyond Borders UNSC 1325 Women in Conflict fellow and has spoken on panels and BBC Radio Scotland on the varied roles of Yemeni women in seeking peace and justice and how Scotland must divest from the arms trade.

Melanie Scott is an Irish activist living and working in Scotland for over 17 years. She is a freelance Needs’ Assessor for disabled students at the University of Edinburgh, having worked supporting disabled students for over 25 years in a range of Further and Higher Education institutions around the UK. Melanie is a peace activist and has been an active volunteer with the CAAT Edinburgh group for many years.

Organised by Peace & Justice and Edinburgh Campaign Against Arms Trade