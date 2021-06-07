Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Made in Scotland Workshop: Arms Sold to Saudi Arabia; Used in War on Yemen
Mideast Streets
arms sales
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
YEMEN

Made in Scotland Workshop: Arms Sold to Saudi Arabia; Used in War on Yemen

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2021

Wed, 9 Jun 2021 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Made in Scotland: A workshop on arms made in Scotland, sold to Saudi Arabia & used in the war on Yemen and how we can end the arms trade.

About this event

When: Wednesday, 9 June. 7 – 8:30pm with Edinburgh CAAT

Where: Online. Tickets may be obtained through Eventbrite.

Speakers: Melanie Scott and Yasmin Luqman, with facilitators from Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) Scotland / Edinburgh CAAT.

Scotland could be leading the way in opposition to the UK’s arms industry; but the Scottish government has poured millions from the public purse into companies that fuel conflict and support repression around the world.

We are excited to invite you to a talk and interactive discussion about Scotland and the Arms Trade. This event aims to develop our knowledge about the arms trade in Scotland and its impact on countries such as Yemen. You will have an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s contribution to the UK’s arms industry and how we can engage the public in Scotland, affected communities and defence workers with the aim of building real and positive resistance and bringing an end to the deadly arms trade.

Speakers:

Yasmin Luqman is a British Yemeni activist living and working in Edinburgh. She completed her MSc in International Relations of the Middle East with Arabic at the University of Edinburgh in 2019 and wrote her dissertation on the challenges faced by female activists, journalists, and political leaders in Yemen over the last decade. Yasmin is a Beyond Borders UNSC 1325 Women in Conflict fellow and has spoken on panels and BBC Radio Scotland on the varied roles of Yemeni women in seeking peace and justice and how Scotland must divest from the arms trade.

Melanie Scott is an Irish activist living and working in Scotland for over 17 years. She is a freelance Needs’ Assessor for disabled students at the University of Edinburgh, having worked supporting disabled students for over 25 years in a range of Further and Higher Education institutions around the UK. Melanie is a peace activist and has been an active volunteer with the CAAT Edinburgh group for many years.

Organised by Peace & Justice and Edinburgh Campaign Against Arms Trade

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.