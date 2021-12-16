This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MAES December Extra Meeting Aidan Dodson: The First Pharaohs
Mideast Streets
Egyptology

MAES December Extra Meeting Aidan Dodson: The First Pharaohs

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2021

Mon, 20 Dec 2021 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES extra online meeting for December with Aidan Dodson. All welcome.

About this event

Aidan Dodson: The First Pharaohs

Egypt was unified around 3000 BC, beginning the history of pharaonic Egypt and setting the ground-rules for the nature and constitution of the state and kingship that would endure for three millennia. This evening we will explore the history and archaeology of the first three Egyptian dynasties, from the unification itself down to the building of the first pyramids.

Professor Aidan Dodson has taught at the University of Bristol since 1996, where he has been honorary Professor of Egyptology since 2018. A graduate of Liverpool and Cambridge Universities, he was elected a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London in 2003, and was Simpson Professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo for spring 2013. He is the author of some 400 articles and reviews, and 25 books; his latest is “The First Pharaohs: Their Lives and Afterlives”, published by the American University in Cairo Press.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society

welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.