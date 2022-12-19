MAES December: Katherine Slinger – Tomb Families in New Kingdom Thebes

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Katherine Slinger: Tomb Families: Private Tomb Distribution in the New Kingdom Theban Necropolis

The Theban Necropolis contains hundreds of tombs belonging to elite individuals, dating from the end of the Old Kingdom through to the Ptolemaic Period, with the vast majority dating to the New Kingdom (c.1550-1077BC). These tombs are scattered across the landscape at the edge of the desert between the Valley of the Kings to the west, and the row of royal mortuary temples along the edge of the cultivation to the east. This lecture will focus on New Kingdom private tomb distribution and investigate this apparently random arrangement of tombs by focusing on factors which may have influenced tomb location. GPS surveying has enabled the spatial analysis of these tombs, demonstrating that specific areas of the necropolis were popular at different times and among particular groups of people. Clusters and patterns can be identified between tombs built during the same reign(s), as well as between tomb owners with similar titles and familial connections. The orientation of specific tombs towards Karnak temple, royal mortuary temples and festival processional routes, reveals their significance to certain individuals. This research provides a deeper understanding of the necropolis, and how private tombs linked to the wider sacred landscape of Thebes.

Dr Katherine Slinger was awarded her PhD in Egyptology from the University of Liverpool in 2020 in Egyptology for her research into the non-royal Theban Necropolis. She currently works as an Egyptology tutor in the Continuing Education department of the University of Liverpool. She has also lectured in Egyptian Archaeology at the University of Sheffield and Durham University. Her thesis has recently been published as a monograph with Archaeopress.

