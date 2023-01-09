It's the glowing season of lights.

MAES January: Amandine Merat: Textiles from Deir el-Medina
Mideast Streets
textiles
Egyptology
Archaeology

MAES January: Amandine Merat: Textiles from Deir el-Medina

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2023

Mon, 9 January 2023, 19:30 – 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES January Zoom meeting with Amandine Merat exploring the rare textiles found in Tomb 298 in the worker’s village of Deir el-Medina.

Amandine Merat: The textiles from the Theban Tomb 298 at Deir el-Medina: First Survey and First Observations

During the period 18th – 26th January 2022, the textiles found in the Theban Tomb of Baki (TT298, reign of Sety I) at Deir el-Medinah were studied. The objectives of this first study season were to get an overview and a better understanding of the material discovered in the tomb, its condition, amount and nature, and to make a start with the analyses of a few samples, as part of the preparation of the overall study to take place in the following seasons. Despite a limited time on-site, great discoveries and observations were already made during this first survey, the results of which will be presented here.

Amandine Merat is an Archaeologist and Researcher in Egyptology, with a specialisation in ancient and archaeological textiles. She worked as a curator at the Louvre Museum, the Bode Museum (Berlin) and the British Museum. Now an independent scholar, she works as a textile specialist on varied projects and archaeological sites in Egypt. In January 2022, she joined the IFAO Deir el-Medina team to undertake the study of the textiles found in TT298 (Tomb of Baki).

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

