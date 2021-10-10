MAES October Campbell Price: ‘Campbell’s Tomb’

Mon, 11 Oct 2021 19:30 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

MAES October online meeting with Campbell Price. All welcome

Campbell Price: ‘Campbell’s Tomb’ and the 26th Dynasty at Giza Named in honour of the British Consul General in Egypt, Patrick Campbell (1779-1857) [rather than the speaker], ‘Campbell’s Tomb’ at Giza is but one of many Saite-Period structures, additions and renovations that attest to interest in the site during the First Millennium BCE. This lecture explores both the meaning of that interest, and of the colonial context of the ‘discovery’ of evidence for it.

Campbell Price undertook his BA, MA, and PhD in Egyptology at the University of Liverpool, where he is now an Honorary Research Fellow. After undertaking fieldwork at Zawiyet Umm el-Rakham, Saqqara and the Egyptian Museum, Cairo, in 2011 he became Curator of Egypt and Sudan at Manchester Museum, part of the University of Manchester and one of the UK’s largest Egyptology collections. In 2021 he was elected Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Egypt Exploration Society, the foremost UK charity supporting Egypt’s cultural heritage. Campbell has published widely on ancient Egyptian material culture and maintains special research interests in views of the past during the First Millennium BCE.

