MAES Rob Coles & Glynis Greaves: Munich and Rochdale Museum Collections

Mon, 13 Dec 2021 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

MAES December online meeting with MAES members Rob Coles and Glynis Greaves exploring highlights of two important collections. All welcome.

Rob Coles & Glynis Greaves: Highlights of the Munich and Rochdale Museum Collections

Rob Coles: Munich’s Egyptian Treasures

The ‘Staatliches Museum Ägyptischer Kunst’ or ‘State Museum of Egyptian Art’, our main destination. The only museum outside Egypt dedicated exclusively to Egyptian art, a stunning collection of artefacts covering over 5,000 years of Egyptian history is displayed in a modern underground exhibition space, echoes of an Egyptian tomb. This talk aims to give an overview of this amazing collection.

Glynis Greaves: Rochdale’s Egyptian Collection – little known treasures

The museum known as “Touchstones” in Rochdale began life in 1885 as a municipal library, which was later extended to become the town’s Museum and Art Gallery. The museum owns an eclectic mix of artefacts, among them more than 2,000 objects from Ancient Egypt. The story of how these were acquired is fascinating and similar to that of many other Egyptian collections in the North West, such as Manchester, Bolton and Macclesfield. The collection at Rochdale, largely based on the excavations of Petrie from 1894 to 1927, is well provenanced, and although lacking large, monumental artefacts, is archaeologically significant and often of high quality. This talk will look at some of the characters involved in building this little-known collection and aim to show some of its most interesting artefacts.

A former life as an analytical chemist, Rob’s earliest recollection of ancient Egypt was as a five-year-old. His first library book was about a Nile fisherman in Pharaonic Egypt. Fast forward and at a residential Egyptology course at Burton Manor, Wirral, a chance encounter with members of the then ‘Manchester Amateur Egypt Society’, led to many monthly trips to Manchester and MAES lectures. Although work often impinged on Rob’s ability to give spend time on his passion, now retired with time to spare, Rob is trying to ‘catch up’ on those lost years. He is our newest MAES committee member, responsible for our social media.

Glynis is a latecomer to Egyptology – she developed an interest in it after she retired from a career teaching Classics and French. She began by taking some of the Courses for the Public at Manchester University (including those of the late Victor Blunden) and then went on to do the online Certificate Course taught by Joyce Tyldesley. Glynis has been a member of MAES since 2008 – so considers herself relative newbie! She is a MAES committee member and writes and edits our newsletter, Djehuty.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society

welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk