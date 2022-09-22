Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

MAES September: Aidan Dodson – The Monuments of Hatshepsut & Senenmut
MAES September: Aidan Dodson – The Monuments of Hatshepsut & Senenmut

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2022

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 19:30 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

Extra MAES September meeting with Aidan Dodson exploring the monuments of Hatshepsut and her architect Senenmut

About this event

Aidan Dodson: The Monuments of Hatshepsut and Senenmut

While the question of the personal relationship between the female pharaoh and her closest associate remains the subject of debate, it is quite clear that the funerary arrangements of the pair included important innovations which would later become standard features. We will explore these, as well as other aspects of their mortuary monuments – including their intriguing possession of ‘his ‘n hers’ sarcophagi.

Aidan Dodson is honorary Professor of Egyptology at the University of Bristol, where he has taught since 1996. A former Simpson Professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo for the spring of 2013, he was Chairman of the Egypt Exploration Society from 2011 to 2016. He is the author of over 25 books, with a volume on Thutmose III and Hatshepsut in preparation for publication in 2024.

The Manchester Ancient Egypt Society welcomes everyone with an interest in ancient Egyptian history. The oldest and largest Egyptology society in the UK, we organise an annual programme of lectures from visiting Egyptology professionals, as well as conferences, study days and regular trips to Egyptology collections in the UK and further afield. You can find out more about our activities on our website, meet some of our members, download the latest lecture programme and get details about how to join us. www.maesweb.org.uk

