Magic and Spells of Ancient Persia

Sat, Jan 23, 2021, 10:30 to 11:30 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

It is said the ancient Persians discovered magic. In this lecture by Farima Berenji will discuss

What spells are inside the oldest magic book of the world

Persian rituals and spells to exorcise those possessed with dark forces.

How talismans were read, spells and magic was performed to offer blessings, defend against evil spirits, cast away ill health, and bring order to chaos.

Learn how Persians were considered the inventors of magic.

Join scholar Farima Berenji for a fun, spellbinding hour on Persian magic spells and dance rituals.

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an Iranian-born scholar and an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and archaeologist specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima performs, offers workshops, and lectures worldwide upon request and has appeared in the US, UK, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Mauritius, and Iran.

