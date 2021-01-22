This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Magic and Spells of Ancient Persia
Mideast Streets
Magic
Persia

Magic and Spells of Ancient Persia

The Media Line Staff
01/22/2021

Sat, Jan 23, 2021, 10:30 to 11:30 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

It is said the ancient Persians discovered magic. In this lecture by Farima Berenji will discuss

  • What spells are inside the oldest magic book of the world
  • Persian rituals and spells to exorcise those possessed with dark forces.
  • How talismans were read, spells and magic was performed to offer blessings, defend against evil spirits, cast away ill health, and bring order to chaos.
  • Learn how Persians were considered the inventors of magic.

Join scholar Farima Berenji for a fun, spellbinding hour on Persian magic spells and dance rituals.

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an Iranian-born scholar and an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and archaeologist specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima performs, offers workshops, and lectures worldwide upon request and has appeared in the US, UK, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Mauritius, and Iran.

Learn more.

