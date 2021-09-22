Americans need to understand the Middle East
Magic Kass Amusement Park Opens Outside Jerusalem
Magic Kass Amusement Park. (Daniel Stravo)
Mideast Streets
amusement park
Maale Adumim
West Bank

Magic Kass Amusement Park Opens Outside Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2021

A large indoor amusement park, Magic Kass, opened this week in Maale Adumim, a West Bank settlement located just east of Jerusalem.

Magic Kass is adjacent to DCITY, the largest home design center in the Middle East, which opened last month. One of only nine indoor amusement parks in the world, Magic Kass was built with a 500 million shekel ($160 million) investment and offers 12 major rides, including a 20-meter-high roller coaster that overlooks the Dead Sea, as well as video games, a Gymboree, virtual reality spaces, shopping, and a large theater with live performances.

A three-hour pass costs 99 shekels or 145 shekels including a show.

The park is open from 10 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 9 am until two hours before Shabbat on Friday. Free buses to the site run from near Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station every half hour.

