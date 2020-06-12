Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 2:30 to 3:45 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Webinar – Maintaining Momentum in Sudan’s Transition: Delivering International Support

Dr. Suliman Baldo, Senior Policy Advisor, Enough Project

Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Specialist in African Affairs, Congressional Research Service

Dr. Annette Weber, Senior Fellow, Africa/Middle East Division, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP)

Chair: Ahmed Soliman, Research Fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House

Sudan stands at a pivotal moment, with progress toward building the foundations of lasting peace, economic stabilization, improved livelihoods and strengthened institutions as part of its transition fraught with challenges.

Urgent international assistance and direct budgetary support are required to sustain the momentum of the Transitional Government across priorities such as economic reform and the provision of social welfare, arrears clearance and debt relief, delisting from the US State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) status, and the implementation of future peace agreements. The upcoming Sudan Partnership Conference on June 25 – convened by Germany, Sudan, the UN and EU – offers a crucial opportunity for partners to commit funds and coordinate efforts, with immediate impact essential as the decline in basic living standards and the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak add further complexity to the delicate transition period.

At this online event, panelists will assess the progress made so far in Sudan’s transition, potential roadblocks now and ahead, and how an enhanced international response can consolidate progress and address key challenges.

The event will be held on the record.

