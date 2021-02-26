Majlis NY with Sheikha Al Habshi

Sat, Feb 27, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Sheikha Al Habshi is an artist, illustrator based in Kuwait.

Sheikha’s art is mainly centered around identity and self-care as a form of coping in a highly technological age. Being torn between tradition and the constant change of the online arena, her art focuses on women and other marginalized figures seen in Kuwait and the Middle East, and how these figures evolve in digital spaces as well as in more conservative settings. She uses her art as her own way of taking up space, raising questions of gender roles and sexuality in a culture where tradition and privacy play an important role.