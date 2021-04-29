Support Our Future Leaders

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Make an Eid card for Syrian Newcomer Families – Free Art Workshop
Mideast Streets
Eid al-Fitr
Syrian refugees
art

04/29/2021

The Media Line Staff
04/29/2021

Thu, Apr 29, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting from dawn to sunset, spiritual reflection and prayer.

About this Event

The UTSU’s Student Refugee Program: Community Connections team is collaborating with the U of T Muslim Students’ Association to organize an online Eid Card Art Party featuring a live online art lesson by Syrian painter, sculptor and ceramicst Farid Abdulbaki on Thursday, April 29 from 4-5:30 pm.

Digital photos of the cards and messages will be collected to and shared with Syrian newcomer families in Toronto and the GTA by WoodGreen Community Centre.

The art lesson is open to all people. Five $15 gift cards to Door Dash will be available as door prizes.

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/97091221979?pwd=cFU2MmFvT2JYYjViakd2ZHZBb09TUT09

Recommended supplies:

  • Watercolour paper/ card stock/any paper
  • Any watercolor (coffee would also work)
  • Paint Brushes
  • Pencil
  • Paper tape
  • Sharpie/pen

Don’t have all the materials? No worries! Feel free to use creative alternatives or any material you would like.

Farid Abdulbaki is a classical and contemporary sculptor, painter and ceramicist with over 19 years of experience working in fine art. He was born in 1977 in Homs, Syria, the son of a sculptor, and he graduated from Damascus College of Fine Art in 2000. Upon graduation, as a sculptor and ceramicist, Farid was commissioned by several museums and commercial galleries in Syria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to create works in bronze and clay and he also painted in oils. Farid left Syria in 2012 to escape the war and now resides in Victoria, British Columbia.

For more information please contact srp@utsu.ca

Registering for this event will add you to our mailing list to notify you of future events, you can unsubscribe at any time.

