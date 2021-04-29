Make an Eid card for Syrian Newcomer Families – Free Art Workshop

Thu, Apr 29, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting from dawn to sunset, spiritual reflection and prayer.

The UTSU’s Student Refugee Program: Community Connections team is collaborating with the U of T Muslim Students’ Association to organize an online Eid Card Art Party featuring a live online art lesson by Syrian painter, sculptor and ceramicst Farid Abdulbaki on Thursday, April 29 from 4-5:30 pm.

Digital photos of the cards and messages will be collected to and shared with Syrian newcomer families in Toronto and the GTA by WoodGreen Community Centre.

The art lesson is open to all people. Five $15 gift cards to Door Dash will be available as door prizes.

Recommended supplies:

Watercolour paper/ card stock/any paper

Any watercolor (coffee would also work)

Paint Brushes

Pencil

Paper tape

Sharpie/pen

Don’t have all the materials? No worries! Feel free to use creative alternatives or any material you would like.

Farid Abdulbaki is a classical and contemporary sculptor, painter and ceramicist with over 19 years of experience working in fine art. He was born in 1977 in Homs, Syria, the son of a sculptor, and he graduated from Damascus College of Fine Art in 2000. Upon graduation, as a sculptor and ceramicist, Farid was commissioned by several museums and commercial galleries in Syria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to create works in bronze and clay and he also painted in oils. Farid left Syria in 2012 to escape the war and now resides in Victoria, British Columbia.

