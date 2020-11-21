Making Music Visible: Elements of Arab Music for Dancers – Georges Lammam

Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 2 to 4 pm Central Standard Time

Tickets ($20) here.

Learn some listening and interpreting tips from a master musician who has worked with dancers for decades!

This workshop is being offered as part of Karen Barbee/Karavan Studio’s “Project Band” Curriculum. Karen and 20 dancers will be at Soltan Houston for the weekend as part of this program to develop dance improvisation skills!

Georges (from San Francisco) will be joining the Ghafour Brothers Band for the Project Band rehearsal on Saturday and staying in Houston to teach this workshop on Sunday. If you are interested in attending LIVE, contact Karen at karen@karavansa.com.

Otherwise, you will be receiving an email with your zoom link for attendance on Saturday, Nov 21. (Don’t forget to check junk/spam if it’s not in your Inbox!!!)