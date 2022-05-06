Malka Russell – Letting Love Move In You | A Ceremonial Concert

Starts on Thu, May 12, 2022 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (150 shekels) here.

Location: AmaYa Art Studio, 8 Ha-Gimnasya ha-Ivrit Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6329302

View Map

Calling in Love Productions presents, “Letting Love Move In You”, An Interactive Ceremonial Concert by Sound Artist, Malka Russell.

About this event

Calling in Love Productions presents, “Letting Love Move In You”, An Interactive Ceremonial Concert and Healing Arts Performance, by Sound Artist, Malka Russell.

<3

A musical experience to awaken your deepest, mystical heart.

<3

Pick up a glass of wine (on the house!) upon entrance, and get comfy. Settle in for a musical experience that will carry you through healing soundscapes, crystal bowl singing, fusing electronic beats, live-vocals, and acoustic soul- leading you on a journey back to your own Love.

<3

Malka is a sound artist, sound healer, and singer-songwriter, who synthesizes vibrational frequency, voice, and soulful sound, drawing you back to the truth of your heart.

<3

Limited Spots Available

<3