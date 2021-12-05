Management and Leadership (Gaziantep, Turkey)

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 09:00 - Wed, 8 Dec 2021 17:00 Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($460 –$900) here.

Bousla Development & Innovation, İncili Pınar, 36006. Cd. No:16, Gaziantep, Şehitkamil, Turkey, Gaziantep, 27090, Turkey

This course is designed to improve the leadership skills of humanitarians who are working in management or coordination roles.

About this event

This course is designed to improve the leadership skills of humanitarians who are working in management or coordination roles. It draws on the latest research by authorities such as ALNAP into the skills required to be an effective leader. Sessions combine theory with practical exercises, providing opportunities for participants to develop their skills in a controlled environment.

An ongoing case study is used throughout the course enabling trainees to further practise their leadership skills in realistic situations, while considering the challenges faced by senior team members in a humanitarian emergency.

The course also offers participants the opportunity to reflect on their personal leadership skills and outline a personal development plan created with supportive peer coaching.

WHAT DOES THE COURSE COVER?

Being a leader in a Humanitarian Emergency

Leadership models and humanitarian leadership qualities

Power and authority

Strategic leadership

Relational and communication skills for leadership

Principled negotiation

Decision making and risk taking

Building teams

Building leaders

Coaching and constructive feedback

BY THE END OF THE COURSE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO:

Use a range of culturally sensitive and practical techniques to improve their leadership

Explain the leadership process and leadership models and their relevance to their current role

Create a personal leadership and development plan to begin a continuous process of learning and personal development

Identify their own leadership skills and abilities, and apply them to their working life

Reflect upon their own leadership attributes and strengths within the humanitarian context

Learn from the leadership capabilities of others

Explain the role of a leader in motivating a team and delivering against target

COURSE STRUCTURE:

Registration is from 8.30 am, with the course starting at 9.00 am and concluding by 5.30 pm. The day is broken up into four sessions, separated by a lunch break and coffee/ tea breaks in the morning and afternoon.

Participants will be actively encouraged to participate in classroom discussions and group work. The trainer will draw on both theoretical and practical knowledge in order to make the experience and learning applicable to the realities of the humanitarian sector.

During COVID-19 pandemic RedR UK will adhere to all safety rules and procedures as per the Government of Turkey and he Ministry of Health.

TICKET TYPES

Early Bird tickets (17% Discount) are available for the first 10 participants who register and complete payment 1 month before the course starts. Once the early tickets run out, or after the 1 month deadline expires, then the standard fees will automatically apply.

Standard Organisation rate is for any staff working for international organisations.

NNGO or CBO rate is for any staff working for local organisations and community-based organisations.

Group Bookings is for organisations looking to book 3 or more participants onto the same course. Please email RedR UK for discount options.

Individual or student rates can apply upon request.

Please email middle.east@redr.org.uk for more information.

*Disclaimer: Upon registering to this course, you will be liable to pay the full course fee through PayPal, credit card or a bank transfer. RedR UK reserves the right to cancel your place on the course if the payment is not received at least three weeks before the training is due to start.

HPass Badge

Upon completion of the course participants will be eligible to apply for a HPass Badge, a digital indicator of achievement, and a way for participants to demonstrate their skills and experience in the humanitarian sector. You can find more information on HPass Badges here.

FAQs

Who should attend?

The course is geared at managers, team leaders and general aid workers who manage people in the humanitarian and international development sectors. It would also suit people with technical experience who want to vary or expand upon their people management skills. This training is appropriate for people who are already in, or want to move into, a management role and have some understanding or prior experience of managing individuals or teams.

What is the language of the course?

English

What’s the refund policy?

For bookings cancelled ten or more working days* before a course, applicants will be entitled to a refund of 75% of the course fees paid, or if places are available will be offered a transfer of 90% of the course fees paid onto the next course.

For bookings cancelled one to nine working days* before a course begins, 25% of the course fees paid will be refunded.

For bookings cancelled less than 24 hours before a course, or after a course has started, no refund or transfer of value will be provided.

If the applicant chooses to transfer to another course and then cancels their booking a second time, neither a further transfer of value nor a refund will be offered.

Please note that we are only able to cover our local bank charges and not the recipient’s bank charges when we make refunds.

Refunds may take up to 30 days.

(*During Jordan office’s working hours, Sunday-Thursday 9.00 am – 5.00 pm)

Any questions?

If you have any questions about this course or require further information, please contact middle.east@redr.org.uk.

In case of any complaints, please email complaints@redr.org.uk

RedR UK is committed to making sure everyone’s needs are met, including people of different genders, ages and disabilities. If you have any specific access requirements or learning needs RedR UK are committed to try and make reasonable adjustments to support your needs, please email middle.east@redr.org.uk or phone +962 (0) 6 462 6227 at any stage of the booking process to talk directly to RedR UK about your needs.