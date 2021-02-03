Manchester Muslim Writers Group: Rewriting the Narrative

Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us for a spectacular event with the Manchester Muslim Writers.

This exciting evening will draw writers together from all backgrounds, sharing a diversity of literature, including poetry, songs, stories, and theatrical performance in many languages and traditions. The MCR Muslim Writers was established in 2009 and includes 300 members from across the region.

Introduced by: Zahid Hussain, chair of Manchester City of Literature

Hosted by: Nermeen Salahuddin, senior paralegal, writer

Chief guest: Piers Russell-Cobb, publisher, Arcadia Books, publishing the best of world writing today