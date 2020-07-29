Mapping Hizbullah’s Worldwide Activities

Date and time: Monday, August 3, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Watch live here or tune in via Facebook Live.

Recently, Washington Institute senior fellow Dr. Matthew Levitt completed Lebanese Hezbollah Select Worldwide Activity, the first-ever publicly available, interactive map and timeline of Hezbollah-related plots, attacks, logistics, financial activities, counterterrorism actions, and more. Designed for intelligence analysts, law enforcement, policymakers, academics, and students alike, each of the digital interface’s hundreds of entries includes a range of features, from photos and videos to primary source documents, geographic/thematic linkages, and widgets linking to recent news and in-depth analysis.

To mark the project’s launch, the Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with Levitt, Kash Patel, and Juan Zarate. Levitt will navigate the map, showcasing Hezbollah’s geographic reach, temporal evolution, and illicit financial and criminal enterprises. Patel and Zarate will offer their own insights on the map and the group’s worldwide activities.

Kash Patel serves as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Previously, he served as director for multilateral affairs on the council’s International Organizations Directorate, focusing on global sanctions regimes, as well as senior counsel for counterterrorism at the House Select Committee on Intelligence, where he was a key aide to Rep. David Nunes (R-CA).

Juan Zarate is the global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer for K2 Intelligence/Financial Integrity Network and chairman of the Center on Economic and Financial Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Previously, he served as deputy national security adviser for combating terrorism (2005-2009) and assistant Treasury secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes.

Mathew Levitt is the Fromer-Wexler Fellow at The Washington Institute and director of its Reinhard Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence. Author of the 2013 book Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon’s Party of God (Georgetown University Press), he previously served as deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the Treasury Department.