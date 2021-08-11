Protecting Truth During Tension

Maqlu Magic: Exorcisms & Intro Witchcraft – Learning to Befriend the Shadow
Mideast Streets
Babylon
Magic

Maqlu Magic: Exorcisms & Intro Witchcraft – Learning to Befriend the Shadow

The Media Line Staff
08/11/2021

Starts on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($11.11) here.

Rekindling the wisdom of ancient civilizations for powerful magic and shadow work.

About this event

We will be re-enacting a forgotten and deeply moving practice.

THE MAQLU, or burning, of ancient Babylon.

These classes are for healers, witches, and any who would like to work with magic and healing shadow work. We will delve deep into the incantations of the ancients and empower ourselves.

The Ancient magicians of Babylon were mystics that called themselves sorcerer priests. They worked in tandem with the Gods and elements to classify, diagnose, remove and ultimately destroy the ailments of those in need.

We live in a world possessing consciousness, from the stones under our feet to the elements, plants, and animals around us. We are a part of this spiritual cosmos, but not at its center, and we are subject to the ebb and flow of all beings.

Through genetics and lived experience, we become subject to the influence of energy that is not our own. But, we deserve to reach for our inherent goodness.

In the #SWANA region and beyond, many still search for protection from the Evil Eye, hexes, and vengeful jinn. In Arabic, the term majnun, or madman, comes from the root jinn. In this worldview, our burdens possess us, and illness is related to the concept of inner demons.

This is an alternative therapy that should be in tandem with already existing medication and mental/physical health plans. But I invite you to an opportunity to tap into this ancient technique of exorcism ceremony as healing

So, let us come together, and recreate the Maqlu for modern needs, and become closer to the kindness of our inner hearts. Let us remove the heaviness that does not serve, and grow into our power as one.

