Marathon of Afghanistan virtual run

Fri, 21 Jan 2022 07:00 - Fri, 28 Jan 2022 23:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£20 suggested contribution) here.

A global event to support Afghans who ran or helped make the marathon possible, and to support wider humanitarian work.

During the week of 21 to 28 Jan 2022, we would love you to join us and others around the world to walk or run 5k, 10k, 21k, or even 42k.

Why do we need your help?

The change of regime in Afghanistan in August has affected Afghans from all walks of life. Some dramatically. This has included the people who organised the Marathon of Afghanistan. A number had to leave Afghanistan and are starting a life in a new country, others are in places that we can’t make visible, many are still in their home country, trying to find work and understand their new life under the Taliban regime. We would love the global community that cares about running and sport in Afghanistan to do something together to support those that made this race happen – and more broadly, help with an enormous humanitarian crisis.

Use of funds

Funds are primarily designated for Afghans who helped organise the race from 2015 – 2020, to support them through the current crisis wherever they are.

Small grants will be given for the following:

Support for those who have left Afghanistan (often making a very perilous journey to do so) and are starting an uncertain new life, far from home.

Help for those still in Afghanistan who have helped support or organise the race over the years.

A proportion of what we raise will be donated to organisations who have been an important part of the race over the years, especially those who work with female athletes. Specifically Free to Run and She Can Tri, who will each get 10%.

And a further 10% of funds raised will go towards the wider humanitarian crisis that is hitting Afghanistan. This will happen through Afghanaid, who have operated in the country for over 30 years and are still focused on vulnerable populations, including women and children.

The Run

We are asking you to join us and help us support these organisations with a suggested contribution of at least £/€/$20). More is obviously very very welcome, and would enable us to do far more.

You can choose to run 5km/10km/half marathon or full marathon.

Take part anywhere and everywhere, in a place where it’s safe and practical for you (obviously stay in line with local health, government and security requirements!). Do it alone or with friends, on roads or on trails, in sun or rain. And above all, with a smile.

We aim to organise some locations where groups can meet to cover 5km together (where permitted). Many of these will include Afghan athletes and organisers now in Italy, Germany, the USA, Canada and other countries. More information will be shared closer to the event.