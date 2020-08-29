Marathon of Afghanistan Virtual Run

Date and time: September 5, 2020, 7 am to September 13, 2020, 11 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here. £20 is the suggested contribution, but please donate whatever you feel you can, whether that’s more or less. It all helps us make a real difference.

Show support and solidarity for the Marathon of Afghanistan, and give local athletes the opportunity to take part in an incredible day

On the weekend of 5-6 Sept, we hope you can join us and others around the world to walk or run 5 km, and support Afghanistan’s only mixed-gender sporting event, a race that brings huge excitement and empowerment for many local athletes.

Why do we need your help?

The Marathon of Afghanistan has always been free for Afghan runners to enter. A large part of the funding to enable a safe event comes through the entry fees of the international runners that travel each year to be part of the event.

In 2019, nearly 800 people took part, which was incredible. But in 2020, we will see very few international runners and that leaves us unable to organize the race as we would like in Afghanistan. The event should happen, but it is likely be much smaller than it could be.

So we are asking you to join us and help make things possible. The suggested contribution of at least £20 (or €/$20) will mean 2 more people (1 female, 1 male) can take part in an event that’s brought huge amounts of joy and excitement to people who live in one of the most beautiful and troubled countries on the planet.

[You might ask about the wisdom of holding the event at all. But as long as it’s in compliance with Afghan public health advice, the event will take place in some form. During COVID, most of the world has had their movement restricted. However, running has emerged as possibly the most responsible, socially distanced way to get exercise and maintain physical and mental wellbeing. The event will also be used as a platform to help encourage safe, socially distanced sport in Afghanistan.]

Where is this virtual race?

Anywhere and everywhere. Once you sign up we will send more details about how tp do things, but basically wherever it’s safe and practical for you to cover 5k. Do it alone or with friends, on roads or on trails, in sun or rain. And above all, with a smile.

We hope there will be locations were small groups of runners can meet up and run together (where that is permitted). Provisional locations include:

Berlin, Germany

London, UK

New York City, USA

Sydney, Australia

Rome, Italy

Oslo, Norway

Maribor, Slovenia

Slovakia (location TBC)

If you wish to host a meet-up then please send us an email, it would be fantastic to have people getting together for this (socially distanced of course).

Where will the money go?

£20 will cover the costs for two participants – medical care, transportation, aid stations, etc. We hope to raise at least £2000, which would enable 200 people to take part. We know from previous years that there’s huge demand to be able to take part and we’ve always had to turn people away due to lack of resources. That’s going to be even more difficult in 2020.

Any additional funds raised beyond £2k will be distributed to other sports organizations in Afghanistan through the Afghan Sports Trust. Please click on through to find out more about this newly registered charity set up to help provide #opportunitythroughsport.